Rwanda: Terror Suspect Paul Rusesabagina Arrested

31 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has said that it has arrested Paul Rusesabagina, who is suspected to be the founder, leader, sponsor and member of terror outfits including MRCD and PDR-Ihumure, operating out of various places in the region and abroad.

Rusesabagina, who RIB says was arrested through 'international cooperation' is being held at the Remera Police Station while his case file is being processed in accordance with Rwandan criminal procedure.

Through their Twitter handle, RIB says that until his arrest, Rusesabagina was subject of an International Arrest Warrant, wanted for alleged terrorism, arson, kidnap and murder, perpetrated against civilians on Rwandan territory.

RIB STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF PAUL RUSESABAGINA 1. RIB informs the general public that, through international cooperation, Paul Rusesabagina was arrested and is in the custody of RIB. - Rwanda Investigation Bureau (@RIB_Rw) August 31, 2020

The 66-year-old is accused of being behind several attacks including one in Nyabimata - Nyaruguru District in June 2018 and in Nyungwe - Nyamagabe District in December 2018.

