Nigeria: We Don't Know Where Dadiyata Is, Kaduna Govt Breaks Silence

Kaduna — The Kaduna state government on Monday broke its one-year silence on the whereabouts of Abubakar Idris Usman also known as Dadiyata, who's been missing since unidentified men abducted him from his home in Kaduna.

The state government in a statement by the State Ministry of Justice and signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko said the state government has no idea of the whereabouts of Dadiyata and has no involvement whatsoever in his reported abduction.

Daily Trust reports that Abubakar Idris was in the early hours of August 2, 2019 bundled into his BMW vehicle by unknown persons shortly after he arrived his home in Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna.

Dadiyata had arrived home around 1am and was said to be on the phone within his compound when assailants breached his home security, forced him into his vehicle, locked back his gate and sped off. He has not been seen since then.

However, while responding to the petition sent to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) which led to the withdrawal of an invitation for Governor Nasir El-Rufai as a spokesperson of its annual general conference, Dikko stated that the criminal cases mentioned in the petition "have a common thread of incitement and spreading false information which cannot be tolerated in any civilised community, not least in a state that has suffered from so much ethno-religious strife."

According to the Commissioner, it amounts to stretching the fact that Dadiyata was abducted within Kaduna State to mean the involvement of the state government in the matter.

She said the state government has neither filed any complaint against Usman with the police nor has it instituted a suit against him before the court.