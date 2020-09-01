Nigeria: Teqball Spreading Like Wildfire in Nigeria - Mohammed

The Vice-president of Teqball Federation of Nigeria, Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed has said the game is spreading like wildfire in Nigeria because it has been embraced by the young and old without any reservations.

Teqball is a new ball sport that is played over a curved table combining elements of soccer and table tennis.

Back and forth, the players hit a soccer ball with any part of the body except arms and hands.

Teqball can be played between two players as a singles game, or between three or four players as a doubles game.

The game is represented at an international level by the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ).

A number of world-class footballers have been attracted by the game, and after being included at the African Beach Games, the sport is now aiming for Olympic inclusion.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Monday, Mohammed who is also the Chairman of FCT FA expressed satisfaction with the 'amazing' growth of Teqball in Nigeria.

He said the main objective of the federation led by Engineer Habu Gumel as president is to get the sport to the nooks and crannies of the country

"Well it's a very exciting and attractive sport. It is gaining popularity at an alarming speed. As a matter of fact, it is considered as the fastest growing sport in the world.

"The sport is spreading fast in the country because Nigerians like fun and any new sport that is entertaining. You see, it's easy to set up and play the sport with a table.

"At the moment, over 21 states have representatives and the game is still growing. As a federation, we are creating awareness through the media and social media and it's gaining momentum," he disclosed.

Mouktar reiterated that unlike other sports that are played mostly by the youths, Teqball can be played by people of all ages because it is less demanding.

He said unlike football, handball, basketball, volleyball and other games, Teqball does not require so much energy and movement from participants.

"It is more of skills and less strength so anybody can play," he said.

According to Mohammed, it is for the above reasons that even retired football players are seen enjoying the game of Teqball.