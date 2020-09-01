Nigeria: Osun Announces Dates for Resumption of Schools

The Osun State Government has announced a tentative date for the resumption of schools.

The government in a statement signed by its commissioner for information, Funke Egbemode, on Monday, said the state has set resumption for September 21.

According to her, the decision was reached at the State Executive Council meeting. She urged stakeholders to put protocols in place towards the reopening of schools according to the guidelines set by the Federal Ministry of Education.

"Having conducted an assessment of schools within the state to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening, the government has scheduled schools to resume from the COVID-19 break on September 21st for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session, which is expected to end on October 30, 2020."

"To make up for lost grounds caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a new academic session (2020/2021 session) is scheduled to commence on November 9, 2020. Because of the Yuletide, schools will be expected to take a brief recess from December 24, 2020, to resume on January 4, 2021, for the concluding part of the first term of the new session which is scheduled to end January 22, 2021'.

"The resumption date for the second term is set for February 1, and scheduled to end April 9.The third term of that session commences on April 26, and runs till July 23", the statement read.

She also said the government resolved that tertiary institutions owned by the state are expected to reopen.

Before now, the government announced that it has trained a total of 1,620 teachers on the effective discharge of their duties when schools are finally reopened.

However, the federal government on Monday warned states against hasty resumption of schools saying it could lead to a resurgence of declining COVID-19 cases.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, gave the warning on Monday in Abuja at the 62nd joint national briefing of the taskforce.