Nigeria: Osun Announces Dates for Resumption of Schools

31 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The Osun State Government has announced a tentative date for the resumption of schools.

The government in a statement signed by its commissioner for information, Funke Egbemode, on Monday, said the state has set resumption for September 21.

According to her, the decision was reached at the State Executive Council meeting. She urged stakeholders to put protocols in place towards the reopening of schools according to the guidelines set by the Federal Ministry of Education.

"Having conducted an assessment of schools within the state to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening, the government has scheduled schools to resume from the COVID-19 break on September 21st for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session, which is expected to end on October 30, 2020."

"To make up for lost grounds caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a new academic session (2020/2021 session) is scheduled to commence on November 9, 2020. Because of the Yuletide, schools will be expected to take a brief recess from December 24, 2020, to resume on January 4, 2021, for the concluding part of the first term of the new session which is scheduled to end January 22, 2021'.

"The resumption date for the second term is set for February 1, and scheduled to end April 9.The third term of that session commences on April 26, and runs till July 23", the statement read.

She also said the government resolved that tertiary institutions owned by the state are expected to reopen.

Before now, the government announced that it has trained a total of 1,620 teachers on the effective discharge of their duties when schools are finally reopened.

However, the federal government on Monday warned states against hasty resumption of schools saying it could lead to a resurgence of declining COVID-19 cases.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, gave the warning on Monday in Abuja at the 62nd joint national briefing of the taskforce.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.