Nigeria: 2023 - No Zoning in APC - Kalu

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress has not zoned the position of president in 2023 and that any Nigerian can run for the office.

He said that "any person in the party can contest for the position of the President".

Mr Kalu made the remark on Monday in Minna during a visit to two former leaders of the country, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, both retired generals.

Mr Kalu, who was recently released from jail, said he would serve as Nigeria's president if given the opportunity by the electorate.

"I am still in the Senate, and I will seek for re-election into the Senate but if our people want me to serve as President I will not hesitate," he said.

Zoning, insecurity

"Zoning is not a constitutional matter in APC, any person can contest any post in APC," the official also said on Monday.

On the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, he alleged that there was sabotage in the country's security system.

"It seems that there are a lot of sabotage in our security system," he said.

The ex-governor expressed optimism that the National Assembly would continue to collaborate with the executive in tackling the security challenges in the country.

"We will address the issue of sabotage in the Nigeria security system," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Kalu was the governor of Abia from May 1999 to May 2007.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how he was released from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Kuje, Abuja, following the nullification of his conviction by the Supreme Court on May 8.

Mr Kalu had been accused of mismanaging funds belonging to Abia State during his days as governor.

He had pleaded not guilty but was sentenced in December 2019 to 12 years in prison.

He was jailed alongside Ude Udeogu, who was the director of finance and accounts at the Abia State Government House during Mr Kalu's tenure.

The duo appealed the convictions by the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court up to the Supreme Court.

On May 8, the Supreme Court ordered a retrial of the case.

He was later released and recently returned to occupy his seat at the Senate.