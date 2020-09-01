Rwanda: Covid-19 - Recoveries Hit 2,000 as 95 Patients Are Discharged

31 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

After weeks of recording high new daily Covid-19 positive cases, Rwanda on Monday, August 31, reported 95 new recoveries and 43 new cases.

The latest results raised the tally of recoveries to 2,013 against 2,034 Covid-19 patients still being treated in different Covid-19 treatment centres across the country.

According to the daily update on the pandemic released by the health ministry, of the new cases, 36 were detected among contacts of traders in Kigali market cluster.

The markets, namely Nyarugenge central market and Nyabugogo (kwa Mutangana) are currently closed in bid to curb possible spread of the pandemic.

Also, Rubavu district reported four new cases, while Muhanga and Gisagara districts confirmed two cases and one respectively.

Monday's results were obtained from 4,763 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, Rwanda carried out 409,707 tests and the plan in place is to further increase this number so as to know the prevalence of the pandemic in different parts of the country and act accordingly.

So far, the country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 16 people since outbreak of the pandemic in mid-March.

