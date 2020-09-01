Rwanda: Police Officer Arrested for Shooting Dead Resident Over Curfew Violation

Rwanda National Police has arrested one of its officers for allegedly shooting dead a civilian Sunday evening during an operation to enforce directives against the spread of Covid-19.

The incident took place in Ngoma District in Eastern Province.

"Police has arrested the officer involved in the shooting of Evariste Nsengiyumva, a resident of Zaza sector, Ngoma district," the law enforcement said in a tweet hours after media reports on the shooting.

According to the police statement, the shooting took place on Sunday evening at 8:30PM, as police and local security organs enforced the nationwide 7PM curfew.

Investigations to establish circumstances of the shooting are underway, said the police.

A local media outlet quoted the executive secretary of Zaza Sector claiming that the victim was an infamous delinquent.

He was reportedly drinking with others in a home that had been turned into a bar past the imposed 7PM curfew when the police patrol busted them.

Reports indicate that Nsengiyumva grabbed a bottle and used it to fight the officers.

The victim's body was taken to Kibungo Hospital for post mortem, said the reports.