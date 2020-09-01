Rwanda: Police Officer Arrested for Shooting Dead Resident Over Curfew Violation

31 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

Rwanda National Police has arrested one of its officers for allegedly shooting dead a civilian Sunday evening during an operation to enforce directives against the spread of Covid-19.

The incident took place in Ngoma District in Eastern Province.

"Police has arrested the officer involved in the shooting of Evariste Nsengiyumva, a resident of Zaza sector, Ngoma district," the law enforcement said in a tweet hours after media reports on the shooting.

According to the police statement, the shooting took place on Sunday evening at 8:30PM, as police and local security organs enforced the nationwide 7PM curfew.

Investigations to establish circumstances of the shooting are underway, said the police.

A local media outlet quoted the executive secretary of Zaza Sector claiming that the victim was an infamous delinquent.

He was reportedly drinking with others in a home that had been turned into a bar past the imposed 7PM curfew when the police patrol busted them.

Reports indicate that Nsengiyumva grabbed a bottle and used it to fight the officers.

The victim's body was taken to Kibungo Hospital for post mortem, said the reports.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.