Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - I Will Serve My Country If Given Opportunity - Orji Kalu

31 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Orji Kalu, on Monday said that he would serve as Nigeria's President if given the opportunity by the electorate.

Kalu made the remark in Minna during a private visit to two former leaders of the country, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

"I am still in the Senate, and I will seek for re-election into the senate but if our people want me to serve as President I will not hesitate," he said.

He said that there was no zoning in the APC constitution, adding that any person in the party can contest for the position of the President.

"Zoning is not a constitutional matter in APC, any person can contest any post in APC," he said.

On the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, he alleged that there was sabotage in the country's security system.

"It seems that there are a lot of sabotage in our security system," he said.

The Chief Whip, who was a former governor of Abia State expressed optimism that the National Assembly would continue to collaborate with the executive in tackling the security challenges in the country.

"We will address the issue of sabotage in the Nigeria security system," he said.

Kalu was the governor of Abia from May 1999 to May 2007. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.