Nigeria: Buhari's Minister Denies Eyeing Fayemi's Job

31 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo has denied any interest in returning to the Ekiti State Government House in 2022, saying he has no such plans.

Adebayo who first governed Ekiti State between 1999 and 2003 made this known on Monday in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Julius Toba-Jegede.

The Minister was reacting to the recent erection of some billboards across Ado Ekiti, the state capital, and other strategic locations across the state by some political groups, calling on him to join the race in view of what they described as his good leadership traits.

While he appreciated the calls from various political and pressure groups, Adebayo said he would rather focus on his current assignment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he is helping President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve his second-term goals for all Nigerians.

"I am aware of the recent developments, about people agitating for me to contest the governorship of Ekiti State in 2022.

"With every sense of humility and respect, I want to thank them for believing in me. However, I must state clearly that I am not interested in running for the Office of Governor of Ekiti State again.

"As a leader, it was a privilege to serve Ekiti as its first Executive Governor where I did my best leaving behind verifiable legacy projects.

"My interest now is to continue playing my leadership role in ensuring that our dear state is peaceful, well-governed, and to encourage the next generation of leaders to emerge.

"At the federal level, I am currently engaged with the responsibilities of my office as a Minister and how to ensure that the economic diversification goals of President Muhammadu Buhari for the country are achieved during this second term.

"'At all times, I will be available to offer my advice, support and encouragement to all Nigerians who are serving and those who crave to serve in various capacities, especially those of Ekiti extraction", the Minister added.

