Nigeria: Guests Die On Way to Funeral, Four Rescued, One Still Missing in Lagos Boat Mishap

31 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Two persons who were supposed to be guests at a funeral ceremony in Ikorodu, Lagos have been confirmed dead while four others were rescued alive and another was missing, Monday, in Lagos, during a boat mishap which occurred in Ikorodu area.

The incident occurred at about 7 pm.

It was gathered that the privately owned fishing boat capsized around Offin/Ibeshe in Ikorodu.

According to eyewitnesses' account, the boat left Makoko for Ofin area of Ikorodu with seven passengers on board comprise five adults including the boat captain and two toddlers, unfortunately, it capsized into the Lagos lagoon midway.

Details of the incident could not be ascertained at press time but Vanguard gathered that it was caused by rough water current usually recorded around the area.

Eyewitnesses' account said the first responders to the incident was a passenger-ferry which witnessed the incident before the arrival of the officials of Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA, rescue team.

Also, the ill-fated fishing boat which was said to have operated outside its capacity and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation.

All the occupants onboard were said to be related to the captain and were heading for Ofin for a relative's funeral before they were caught unaware.

Vanguard gathered that none of the occupants was wearing a lifejacket as at the time of the incident.

At press time, the General Manager Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel has confirmed the incident saying the men of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, and Marine Police have been deployed to support the ongoing search operation for the missing victim while further investigations were ongoing.

