Botswana: Councilors Decry Water Shortage

Mahalapye — Mahalapye Sub-District Councillors have complained about water shortage in their areas.

Specially Nominated councilor, Mr Tshireletso Motshabi said during the country's first lockdown Sefhare/ Ramokgonami ward was given two water tanks but one was not operational.

Councilor for Shoshong North, Mr Moinedi Bagaisamang said people in his ward fetched water afar because of unavailability of water in the area. Ramokgonami ward councilor, Mr Moilwa Moilwa pointed out that due to shortage of water, pupils also failed to attend classes, a situation which lead to poor academic performance.

Furthermore, Councillor for Ngakayagae, Mr Khumo Motonto expressed concern that Water Utilities Cooperation (WUC) failed to fix pipe leakages well in time, resulting in wastage of water.

Meanwhile, Mmaphashalala/ Pallaroad ward councillor, Ms Flocia Sekgwathe concurred with other councillors about the water shortage, but she however said WUC came to her rescue as the village now has water.

Cllr Sekgwathe said they were still waiting for WUC to provide water at new residential plots in the area.

Councillors also appreciated the sub-council's response towards COVID -19 in schools, indicating that hand basins were installed in schools after the country's first lockdown.

They also emphasised the need for companies awarded tenders to use good quality material.

Sefhare Councilor, Mr Kenny Badumetse said there was need for at least two Safety Health and Environment (SHE) officers at Sefhare Primary School.

"We have 566 learners, 24 teachers and 26 support staff, therefore one SHE officer is not enough," he said.

The sub-district council chairperson, Mr Banthasetse Merementsi assured councilors that heads of departments would respond to their concerns. BOPA

<i>Source : BOPA</i>