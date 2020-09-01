Zimbabwe: Jailed Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Has Covid-19 Symptoms, Says Lawyer

1 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fazila Mahomed

'Swabs have been taken and [we are] now awaiting test results after which the legal team would want Hopewell Chin'ono to be admitted at a hospital soonest. He has been given medication for the meantime.'

After spending six weeks in remand prison applying for bail a record three times, incarcerated journalist Hopewell Chin'ono on Monday 31 August sent a distress call to his lawyers that he was "seriously ill" and in need of urgent medical attention.

His lawyer Doug Coltart immediately visited Chin'ono, who is on remand at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, where condemned hardcore criminals are kept.

Coltart told Daily Maverick, "Hopewell has been visited and examined by his own doctor and the symptoms of headache and fever are all consistent with Covid-19.

"Swabs have been taken and [we are] now awaiting test results after which the legal team would want Hopewell Chin'ono to be admitted at a hospital soonest. He has been given medication for the meantime."

The jailed journalist is being represented by a team of lawyers comprising lead lawyer advocate Taona Nyamakura, Roselyn Hanzi (director of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights), Coltart and Beatrice Mtetwa.

Chin'ono was arrested on 20 July, as was Transform Zimbabwe...

