Kenya/Tanzania: How Yanga Further Underlined the Might of Tanzanian Football

The 60,000-capacity Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam was filled to capacity as enthusiastic Yanga fans wrapped up the week-long annual "Wiki ya Wananchi" festival on Sunday.

From fans arriving in style on horses to popular local bongo flava musician Harmonize dropping from the top of the stadium into the packed arena with the aid of a tightly fastened rope, there is no doubt that this year's festival was a huge success for the Jangwani Street-based Tanzanian giants.

The record Tanzanian Premier League champions' celebrations were in a class of their own, coming a week after their arch-rivals Simba SC held a similar fete at the same venue.

A friendly match between Yanga and Burundian giants Aigle Noir ended in favour of the hosts with Tuisila Kisinda and Michael Sarpong netting the goals.

It was a show of might as thousands of Yanga fans made their way to the stadium named after Tanzania's third President Benjamin Mkapa who passed away last month. Yanga and Simba's rivalry spilled beyond the pitch with Yanga supporters bragging that their festivities outclassed Simba's.

"We have come here to show Simba that Yanga is the biggest club in the country. The team is owned by wananchi and their event was not as colourful as ours. With our new signings to the club, we shall beat them for the next three seasons," said a fan outside the stadium.

Kenya international and Yanga custodian Farouk Shikalo had earlier told Nation Sport the love of football in Tanzania is growing due to proper management, support from Tanzanian Football Federation and sponsors.

"I am happy here because this team is owned by fans just like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. However, the difference is in the management and support from the fans which gives players the urge to deliver," said the former Bandari goalkeeper who joined Yanga in June last year.

Tanzanian Bongo star Diamond Platinumz brought the stadium down during Simba's celebrations last week.

On Sunday, Kwangwaru hitmaker Harmonize aka Konde Boy, whose real name is Rajab Abdul, thrilled Yanga supporters.

Other musicians who performed were Chege Chigunda, Baba Levo and Zena Yusuf Mohammed, fondly known as Shilole. To kick off the festivities, a band sang Yanga's anthem and the Tanzanian national anthem before exiting the stage.

Two band members dressed as soldiers arrived first on horses, their 12 colleagues dressed in green walked on either side of the horses blowing trumpets followed by 10 beautiful girls and 10 men.

Yanga unveiled their new players and newly appointed Serbain coach Zlatko Krmpotic, who joined the team on Friday. He has previous worked in Botswana, South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda.

In the first friendly match, Yanga women's team, Yanga Princess beat Mlandizi Queens 2-0 courtesy of goals from Grace Yusuph and Aisha Massaka.

"Today is citizens' day and the win will entertain our fans. The match has also helped us to prepare for the Tanzanian Women Premier League which kicks off next weekend," said Yanga Princes coach Edna Lema.

The veterans' team comprising former Yanga players then followed and were joined by Yanga Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mbatta, who recently crossed over from their arch-rivals Simba.

Among the veterans who participated in the match were club legends and former Tanzanian internationals Athuman Idd Chuji and Shadrack Nsajigwa.