Kenya/Cameroon: I Am Joining Gor Mahia to Win Titles, Says Cameroonian

Cameroonian Bertrand Ngafei has promised to help his new side Gor Mahia win titles locally and continentally.

Ngafei on Monday joined Gor on a two-year deal from Oman First Division League Al Mudhabi. He becomes the second foreigner to join the record champions after the signing of Tito Okello from Ugandan champions Visper FC last week.

The defensive midfielder was unveiled by K'Ogalo on Monday as the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions continue to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Just like other players who have joined the 18 times KPL champions during this transfer window, Ngafei promised to perform on the pitch and win titles for the club.

"It feels good to join Gor Mahia knowing it's one of the best clubs in Africa. I am here to help the club win titles both locally and internationally and I believe with the help of my team-mates and technical staff, we will do it," said Ngafei after being unveiled.

Ngafei is an experienced midfielder having played for a number of clubs in Cameroon as well as plying his trade in Western Asia

He becomes the club's seventh signing after midfielder Sidney Ochieng from Western Stima, goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars, striker Tito Okello from Vipers SC, midfielder Andrew Juma from Mathare United, John Macharia from FC Saburto-2 of Georgia and John Ochieng' also from Western Stima.

Sydney Ochieng', who joined on a four-year contract, also said he is ready for the challenge ahead.

The 23-year-old, who previously played for Tusker for three years before joining Western Stima, says he is happy to join the winning side and aims to achieve bigger things with the KPL giants.

"I am happy to join Gor Mahia. it's a big challenge because this is a club that has been performing well and is popular in the country, so l have to work extra hard to help the team stay up there and deliver," said Ochieng'.

"I feel no pressure at alI. I know most of the players in the team because we have played together previously. I believe they will guide me," Ochieng' added.

The versatile midfielder also hopes the move will help get called up to the national team, Harambee Stars.

"My ambitions are to lift the local league title, do well in Caf matches as well as earn a call up to the national team," he concluded.