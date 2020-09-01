Kenya: FKF Elections - Four Aspirants Present Nomination Papers

Four Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirants on Monday submitted their candidature to the Electoral Board.

These four namely Bonface Osano, Dan Mule, Lordvick Aduda, and Herbert Mwachiro will, pending their respective clearances by the board, challenge incumbent Nick Mwendwa, who had already presented his papers, at the FKF national polls on October 17.

Prior to that date, the football body will also hold its county polls across the country on September 19.

"The turnout (of aspirants) has been impressive. It is great to note that Kenyans are interested in how their football affairs are managed. Our role is to strive and ensure the entire exercise is transparent," the board's chairperson Kentice Tikolo told Nation Sport.

But then, four other aspirants elected to shun Monday's process.

These are Sam Nyamweya, Nicholas Musonye, Twaha Mbarak, and Sammy Shollei.

They cite an ongoing case challenging the exercise at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) plus doubts over the credibility of the exercise as some of the reasons for staying away.

SDT chairman John Ohaga is set to hear the matter on September 2 and 15.

"The courts have twice nullified these elections and nothing has changed. Fifa promised to come and hold talks on the way forward. That is where we are. I cannot rubber-stamp a process by being part of it when it has glaring challenges," explained Twaha.

"We have already challenged this process and cannot turn and be part of it. We will wait for the courts to lead on the way forward," added Nyamweya.

But Osano, a sports , and Mule, who until last year served as chairman of Kenyan Premier League club AFC Leopards, expressed confidence the board would conduct a free, fair and transparent manner.

"I have picked Peter Lichungu, a former footballer, as my running mate because I want former footballers to help me in management. They know best, through experience, how we can fix the game," said Mule.

"Through me, the youth now have a chance of having a say on how football in the country will be run," added Osano, who's picked ex-Harambee Stars midfielder Innocent Mutiso as his deputy.

A FKF presidential candidate has to be a Kenyan by birth and possess at least five endorsements from FKF members. He or she must also have played an active role in football either as a player, member, or official of FKF in two of the last five years as per the Fifa Statutes.

The candidate must also pay a non-refundable fee of Sh300,000 and satisfy the requirements for leadership and integrity set out in Chapter Six of the 2010 Kenyan constitution.

If elected, the FKF president serves for a four year term.