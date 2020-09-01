Malawi: Anti-Drug Abuse Body Against Smoking Amid Covid-19 Scare

31 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By James Mwale

Lilongwe — Drug Fight Malawi, a local non-governmental organisation advocating against drug and substance abuse in the country, has warned that cigarette smokers stand a high risk of contracting Corona virus and succumbing to the resultant disease (COVID-19)

The organisation's Executive Director, Nelson Bazuel Zakeyu, raised the caution in Lilongwe and advised that smokers were safer from the pandemic if they immediately quit.

"Smoking impairs lung function and weakens the body. There is also conclusive evidence that smoking weakens one's immune system and that it is one of the major causes of chronic infections of the respiratory system," he said.

He added that weak immunity and underlying lung infections were among the proven lethal factors leading to deaths of COVID-19 patients.

Zakeyu also argued that smoking was a frustration to government and community efforts to contain spread of the virus, saying smokers are unlikely to wear masks while smoking and adhere to the prescribed social distancing caution as some go as far as sharing one cigarette.

He said: "There are high chances that an innocent non-smoker would inhale virus contaminated humid smoke, even within the prescribed one-metre social distance from the lungs of a smoker after the latter exhales smoke into the atmosphere."

Zakeyu has since called on government through the Presidential Taskforce on the Fight against Corona virus to consider incorporating anti-cigarette smoking campaigns into its intervention against further spread of the pandemic.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.