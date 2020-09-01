Ghana: Michael Peprah Arrested

The Police on Saturday arrested President of the Concerned Small Miners, Micheal Peprah, at his residence in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to unconfirmed report, he was arrested by the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service after sharing a video he took at the residence of the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong- Boateng.

The report said there was a court order for Mr Peprah's arrest as of August 19, 2020 for unlawful entry into the residence of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in Kwadaso, a suburb of Kumasi.

However, the Police was able to apprehend him on August 29 at his residence after earlier failed attempts and later transferred him to the Nima Police Station in Accra.

Lawyer for the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Bobby Banson, said the police was yet to explain to him the reason for his arrest.

Meanwhile, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) including the National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, thronged the police station to demand his release and accused the government of intimidation and called on civil society organisations to speak up.

Mr Peprah, it would be recalled, recorded a video at the residence of Prof Frimpong- Boateng with one of the missing excavators parked in front of his residence which was posted on social media and he claimed that the excavators which have been seized but went missing were with leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some government officials.

More than 500 excavators seized from various illegal mining sites across the country went missing resulting in the arrest of six persons including the New Patriotic Party Vice Chairman in the Central Region.