Ghana: Alleged Witch, 60, Beaten to Pulp At Damongo

31 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Damongo — Another alleged witch was nearly lynched on Saturday night by the youth at Sumpini, a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The alleged witch identified as Meri Ibrahim, a 60-year-old woman was beaten mercilessly by the youth of the community and she sustained cutlass and stone injuries on the head and the face.

Madam Ibrahim and three other women who managed to escape from the attackers were suspected to be bewitching the youth of the community and the mob alleged that she and her colleagues were planning to kill a gentleman of the community, hence the attack.

A resident of Sumpini who only gave her name as Zelia, in a telephone chat with the Ghanaian Times, said for the timely intervention of elderly men in the community the alleged witch would have been lynched by the youth.

According to her, the youth attacked the alleged witch in her room and subjected her to severe beatings until she fell unconscious and it took the elders some time before they persuaded the youth to stop the beating and was rushed to the Bussunu clinic for treatment.

Savannah Region Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Owusu Agyekum, in an interview, said police personnel were dispatched to the community to investigate the matter and the victim was taken to the Damongo district hospital for medical care.

It would be recalled that a 90-year-old woman alleged to be a witch was lynched at Kafaba in East Gonja district of the same Savannah Region last month and the act was condemned.

