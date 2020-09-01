Ghana: Fellow Young Artistes Can Win With Hard Work - Kuami Eugene

31 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The newly crowned Artiste of the Year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kuami Eugene has broken his silence.

The win, since last night has generated a lot of discussions about the awards scheme.

In a post on his Facebook page, Kuami Eugene expressed his appreciation to music lovers for their support.

He added that now, the Gate is finally opened for young fellows to win the coveted crown with hard work.

"I'm Humbled 🙏🏾 Thank You Ghana 🇬🇭 Thank You #VGMA. I've been a fragment of what Our people fed. Now The Gate Is Finally Opened, Any Young Fellow Can Win With Hard Work . God First Man Will Follow.#ArtistOfTheYear," he posted.

Kuami Eugene, took over the reigns from the late Ebony who had reigned posthumously for the past two years.

The Lynx Entertainment label artiste knocked out the likes of Sarkodie, Diana Hamilton, Medikal and Kofi Kinaata.

