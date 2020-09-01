Ghana: 2 Shot Dead At Homowo Celebration

Two persons were shot dead and another injured by gun wielding men during the Homowo festival at Abossey Okai, a suburb of Accra on Saturday.

The dead were shot on their chest while the injured received gunshot wound on his right arm.

The bodies of the two male adults yet to be identified have been deposited at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary, while the injured has since been treated and discharged.

No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on August 29, 2020 at about 4:40pm, the Kaneshie Police received information that the chief and people of Abossey Okai organised their Ga Homowo festival without notifying the police.

She said in the cause of the celebration, while some customary rites were being performed, gunshots were heard outside and some people were injured and rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Sukura Community hospital.

DSP Tenge said police proceeded to the scene and after confirming the incident went to Sukura Community Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where the victims were taken to.

She said hospital authorities confirmed that three persons were rushed in with gunshot wounds but two died while receiving treatment but the third victim who sustained injury on the right arm was treated and discharged.

DSP Tenge said investigation into the case were ongoing and efforts were being made to identify and arrest the perpetrators and she appealed to the public with reliable information to contact the police for further action.