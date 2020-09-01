Sudan: Juba Peace Agreement On Two Areas Track Initialed

Juba — The Sudanese Government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) -the Revolutionary Front- signed here today in initial letters Juba peace agreement on the two areas track.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Sudanese government by First Vice President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, while chairman of the SPLM-N - the Revolutionary Front- Movement Malik Aggar signed for the movement.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of South Sudan.

The provisions of the agreement include giving the two areas autonomy and integrating the movement's forces with the Sudanese Army within a period of 39 months.