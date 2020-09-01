South Sudan: Al-Burhan Arrives in Juba to Participate in Signing Ceremony of Peace Agreement

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and his accompanied delegation arrived in Juba, capital of South Sudan State Monday to take part in signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Peace Deal between the government and the armed struggle movements.

He was received at Juba airport by the President of the Republic of South Sudan , Salva Kiir Mayardit,Presidentail Advisor Tott Gulwak and Head of the the South Sudanese mediation , Charge D'Affaires of Sudan embassy in Juba, Jamal Malik, and anumber of the South Sudanese senior government officials.

