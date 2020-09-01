South Sudan: Government, Darfur Track Sign Peace Agreement in Juba

Juba — The Government of Sudan and the armed struggle movements at Darfur Track signed with intial letters a peace deal in Juba where eight protocols for Darfur track were signed.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit signed on behalf of government of South Sudan, Head of Sudanese government delegation , Lt. Gen. Hamdan Daglo signed for Governemnt of Sudan.

As for Darfur Track , Jibreil Ibrahim Chairman of the Justice and Equality Movement signed for the movement, Arko Menni Mennawi, signed for Sudan Liberation Movement , Dr Al -Hadi Iddris signed for JEM-The Transitional Council, Chairman of Sudanese Alliance , Khamis Abdalla Abbakar, signed for his movement and Abdalla Yahya, signed for Association of Sudan Liberation Forces.