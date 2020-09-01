South Sudan: Government, Darfur Track Sign Peace Agreement in Juba

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Government of Sudan and the armed struggle movements at Darfur Track signed with intial letters a peace deal in Juba where eight protocols for Darfur track were signed.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit signed on behalf of government of South Sudan, Head of Sudanese government delegation , Lt. Gen. Hamdan Daglo signed for Governemnt of Sudan.

As for Darfur Track , Jibreil Ibrahim Chairman of the Justice and Equality Movement signed for the movement, Arko Menni Mennawi, signed for Sudan Liberation Movement , Dr Al -Hadi Iddris signed for JEM-The Transitional Council, Chairman of Sudanese Alliance , Khamis Abdalla Abbakar, signed for his movement and Abdalla Yahya, signed for Association of Sudan Liberation Forces.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.