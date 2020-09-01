South Sudan: Juba Peace Agreement On Northern and Central Track Signed

Juba — The Government of Sudan and Kush Liberation Movement signed on Monday the Juba Peace Agreement in initial letters.

President of the Republic of South Sudan, Lt. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit signed on behalf of Government of South Sudan and the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council and Head of the Government delegation, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo signed on behalf of government of Sudan and Mohamed Dawood signed for Kusk Liberation Movement.

Juba Peace Agreement between the government of Sudan and the Central Track led by Al- Tom, Hago was also signed on Monday where President Salva Kiir Mayardit signed for government of South Sudan and the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who is the Head of the government delegation for peace negotiation signed for government of Sudan and for he Central Track, Al-Tom Hago, the Chairman of the Opposition Democratic Unionist Party.