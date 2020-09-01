South Sudan: Juba Peace Agreement On Northern and Central Track Signed

31 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Government of Sudan and Kush Liberation Movement signed on Monday the Juba Peace Agreement in initial letters.

President of the Republic of South Sudan, Lt. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit signed on behalf of Government of South Sudan and the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council and Head of the Government delegation, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo signed on behalf of government of Sudan and Mohamed Dawood signed for Kusk Liberation Movement.

Juba Peace Agreement between the government of Sudan and the Central Track led by Al- Tom, Hago was also signed on Monday where President Salva Kiir Mayardit signed for government of South Sudan and the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who is the Head of the government delegation for peace negotiation signed for government of Sudan and for he Central Track, Al-Tom Hago, the Chairman of the Opposition Democratic Unionist Party.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.