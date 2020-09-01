Namibia: Recruitment of Retrenched Fishermen Kicks Off

THE recruitment process of the fishermen who were retrenched in 2015 from Namsov has commenced.

Neville Andre, governor of the Erongo region confirmed this on Friday during his Covid-19 media update at Swakopmund.

Andre said the Namsov fishermen have been absorbed by Tunacor fishing and they have signed employment contracts last week.

"Last week I had a meeting with the union that represents the fishermen as well as the companies that signed an agreement with the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to employ these fishermen. The Namsov fishermen have been taken up by Tunacor," the governor said.

A fisherman who anonymously spoke to The Namibian said he was grateful to those who were involved in the re-employment process.

"We are happy we will be able to feed our families again. As a man I lived in shame queuing and begging for food and not being able to work for it," he said.

Ten workers of Erongo Marine Enterprises who were retrenched in 2014 are yet to hear their fate. They too were retrenched due to a shortage of quotas, which resulted in the company withdrawing a vessel from Namibian waters.

Group representative Haibodi Wilbard earlier this year wrote to the minister of fisheries to ask about their fate.

Since his retrenchment, Wilbard has been loading fish from vessels on a casual basis, which dried up with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We heard that everyone else has been contacted and they will soon start working. Why have we not been considered?" Wilbard asked.

Andre said those who lost their jobs after the illegal strike in 2015 would have to wait a while as the fisheries and labour ministries together with the fishing companies and labour unions are still busy verifying and consolidating information.

"Once the verification is done, it will be sent to the Ministry of Labour, [Industrial Relations and Employment Creation] for the process of recruiting in the different fishing companies to commence," he said.

The recruitment process is expected to be finalised by next week.