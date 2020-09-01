Namibia: Schools Given a Week to Assess Readiness

THE Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has given schools a week to determine if they are prepared to receive pupils back for face-to-face classes.

President Hage Geingob announced on Friday that Grades 10, 11 and 12 are to continue with face-to-face instruction, countrywide, including Windhoek.

He further said face-to-face instruction at early childhood development centres and for Grades 0 to 9 are to resume from 7 September countrywide, including Windhoek.

However, the plan to reopen schools especially for younger grades has been met with mixed emotions from the public, with some saying it would be too dangerous, given the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The ministry's executive director, Sanet Steenkamp, told The Namibian yesterday there is consensus for schools to reopen after the ministry concluded an online survey on whether schools should remain open for face-to-face teaching and learning in the midst of rapidly increasing coronavirus infections.

The outcome of the survey according to Steenkamp showed that 64% of the stakeholders wanted schools to reopen.

This means pupils in all other grades who have not been at school for the past five months would return to classes by the start of next week.

However, schools will have to assess their readiness to allow pupils back to face-to-face classes.

Based on the survey, different modes of teaching were suggested for schools to choose depending on their circumstances.

Steenkamp said schools would have to look at their own timetable to choose which mode of learning - such as platoon teaching, which is teaching in the morning and afternoon by rotating teams of teachers, time-based cohort, which means using the same classroom for different grades on different days, and lastly, independent learning.

"Most of the Grade 11 and 12s have completed their curriculum and mock exams. Now the mock exams will tell the teachers that in that respective subject they need additional hours or that teachers and pupils may be at ease to allow them to work from home independently and come in at certain times. This leaves the classrooms for other grades," she said.

Steenkamp further said when all the other grades return to school, the ministry will also determine how many temporary teachers will be required at schools. This will be assessed by school inspectors and regional directors.

She added that teachers with comorbidities of a serious nature need to get permission to remain at home, but this would not mean they would be on sick leave, and would have to fulfil their duties.

Steenkamp said for some schools which are not prepared with regard ablution facilities will have to continue with teaching through booklets provided to pupils who study at home.

She also said the ministry will have to make an assessment of how many pupils would have to travel from another region to the school they are attending. This would include deciding if pupils would have to self-isolate before they return to school.

She said schools would have to look at their attendance registers and determine which pupils live in other towns.