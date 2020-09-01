Gambia: O.I.C Gambia Announces Design And Supervision Consultancy Firm

The Gambia O.I.C. Secretariat, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure and The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, is pleased to announce the recruitment of Netherlands Airport Consultants (NACO) as the consultant for the Design and Supervision of the construction of an ultra-modern Presidential VVIP Lounge at the Banjul International Airport, in preparation for the forthcoming OIC Heads of State and Government Summit in 2022.

Under this agreement, NACO and its Gambian partner, Cityscape of The Gambia, will provide integrated design services for an independent VVIP pavilion for the exclusive use of the President of the Republic and other designated guests. This complex will include presidential lounges, press rooms, protocol offices, security offices, parking lots for the use of dignitaries arriving and departing the presidential lounge, and roads linking the lounge to the Aircraft Apron.

Additionally, the engineering firm will provide detailed designs and pre-contract services for a period of 23 weeks as well as deliver construction compliance and site supervision duties for 52 weeks.

"The signing marks yet another indication of our logical approach to systematically putting in place an array of infrastructure to ensure a successful hosting of the OIC 2022", says Mr. Yankuba Dibba, the Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia O.I.C. Secretariat.

"The VVIP lounge will give our guests a taste of the experience of Gambian hospitality. It would provide a befitting welcome to the smiling coast of Africa".

The building of a modern presidential lounge at the country's only international airport, ahead of the OIC Summit in 2022, will uplift its image and standards in line with international protocol and high-level reception requirements.

The project will complement ongoing efforts by OICGambia, and The Gambia government, to position The Gambia as a leading conference destination in the sub region. Moreover, like other OICGambia projects, it will create several job opportunities and transfer of knowledge to local firms and individuals.

