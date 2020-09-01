Gambia: Magassy Foundation Aims to Improve Lives, Promote NDP

Tunde Muyi Ogundimu, the coordinator of Magassy Model Farm has said that the Magassy Foundation for Relevant Easy Adult Literacy (MF-REAL) is meant to build strong awareness at community level to improve the lives of people in society as well as promote vision 2016- 2022 which is in line with the Gambia's National Development Plan.

Mr. Tunde made these remarks during the launching of the non-charitable foundation.

The foundation is targeting farming as a means of exploring the country's natural resources that will be beneficial to society.

Mr. Tunde encouraged community members to take ownership of the foundation aimed at empowering people.

Hon. Muhamed Magassy, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Basse Constituency, who is the founder of the foundation said if communities are aware of their role in the national development plan, then the objective of the NDP would be easily achieved.

The Basse NAM described the NDP as a guideline for the country's development plan and therefore called on all and sundry to contribute to the successful implementation of the NDP, while the government serves as facilitator in realising the goals of the national document.

Following the launching of the foundation, participants visited Sare Pirasu and Kombija women farms. Community members there expressed gratitude to the Basse parliamentarian for rendering relentless service in cultivating that vast land, proceeds of which will be used to empower women and girls education in the region.