Tanzania: Illegal Drone Owners Risk a Six-Month Jail Term, Says Tcaa

Dar es Salaam — Operators of unregistered drones with effect from Saturday August 29 risk a fine Sh1 million fine or a six-month jail term, TCAA has warned.

The warning was issued on Monday, August 31, by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) director general Hamza Johari during a press conference held in Dar es Salaam.

Last week, TCAA ordered all drone operators to register their drones in four days at a cost of $100 (about $230,000).

Last week was the second time for TCAA to extend the deadline for registration of drones in the country.

TCAA has been extending the deadline because the registration process which they say is global requirement has been slow given the fact that the technology is still new.

"For security reasons, the ministry of Defense and intelligence department must satisfy themselves that the registered drone will not be used for harmful purposes," he said.

To expedite the registration process, Mr Johari said the one -stop centre, bringing together approving independent agencies, will be established soon.

As part of the implementation of The Civil Aviation Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Regulations 2018 G.N 758, TCAA requires all drones to be registered before they can be used.

Drones' owners are supposed to register via TCAA headquarters or at offices that are located in Arusha, Dodoma, Iringa, Mwanza, Mtwara, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, Kigoma, Songea, Tabora, Tanga and Zanzibar, TCAA said in a statement yesterday.

Along with other requirements the 2018 drone regulations require a person or company to apply for a permit from TCAA before importing and registering.

Under the regulations, TCAA says normal airworthiness and operations standards do not apply to privately-operated unmanned aircraft below seven kilograms.

According to TCAA, drones may not be flown within 3 kilometers of any domestic airport, or 5 kilometers of any international airport.

"We have to have regulations in place to protect aircraft and stop unlawful activity," said Mr Johari.