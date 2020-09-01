Central African Police Chiefs' Committee - Headquarters Agreement Signed in Yaounde

Minister Mbella Mbella on Friday August 28, 2020 signed on behalf of the government of Cameroon and the CEMAC Commissioner for Infrastructure signed on behalf of the Committee.

A headquarters agreement has been signed between the government of Cameroon and the Central African Police Chiefs' Committee (CAPCCO), an accord which gives Cameroon the legal framework to host the institution's regional command office. Minister Mbella Mbella signed the agreement on behalf of the government of Cameroon on August 28, 2020 and the CEMAC Commissioner for Infrastructure, Shey Jones Yembe signed for CAPCCO.

Signing the headquarters agreement, Minister Mbella Mbella said, the accord affords a better opportunity for a comprehensive deployment of CAPCCO in Cameroon whose actions are aimed at fighting trans-border crimes and contribute to the movement of persons across the borders, hence finalizing the integration process within the CEMAC sub region. "The formal signing that we have just accompanied is perfectly in line with finalising the process to institutionalise CAPCCO, as stated following the decision adopted by the CEMAC Heads of State through the Additional Act No 8/006-CCE-2 of 14 December 2000 to confer upon CAPCCO the status of a Specialised Institution of the Central African Economic and Monetary Union (UEAC), he stated.

Cameroon that is already hosting the headquarters of INTERPPOL Regional Office for Central Africa welcomed the idea of hosting the headquarters of CAPCCO.

For the CEMAC Commissioner for Infrastructure, Shey Jones Yembe, the signature accord will facilitate contributions to securing transportation corridors in the sub region. "We were just finalising the decision that was taken by CEMAC Heads of State. This Committee is a consultative organ between police heads in the different member countries and this is to ameliorate security cooperation between the concerned countries. The most important concern of CEMAC Heads of State is the free movement of goods, persons and capital," he stated. Shey Jones said the consultative organ will therefore supervise different transportation corridors and make recommendations to the respective police authorities on eradicating trans-border criminality.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Construction Central Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CAPCCO comprises eight countries namely Cameroon; Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe. It is an advisory body in charge of regional police cooperation with its main objective being improving cooperation between law enforcement institutions among member countries.