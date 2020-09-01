Cameroon: Karate - New Officials Temporarily Elected

The new bureau will head the federation till the end of the ongoing procedures relating to sexual scandal or the organisation of sports federations' elections.

Evehe Mbembe Paul, first Vice President of the Cameroon Karate Federation will head the affairs of the federation till further notice. Paul Evehe Mbembe will temporarily head the federation till the end of the ongoing procedures relating to sexual scandal or the organisation of elections in sports federations. This is the outcome of an Extraordinary General Assembly of the FECAKADA that took place in Yaounde on Saturday, August 28, 2020. A total of 60 out 83 members expected were present. Having attained the quorum, the members got down to work. The objective of the meeting was to take act of the measures taken by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education concerning some administrative and technical officials and to apply the necessary texts.

Other major resolutions arrived at was that the CDF, Essoh Ndalle, will act as interim in replacement of late Nzonlia Ebenezer till the new elections and the national senior women's team coach, Hermance Lotsi will replace Maitre Ngo Simb suspended till the end of investigations. The candidates for technical positions will be transmitted by the executive bureau of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education. Some officials from the Littoral Region were not allowed in the general assembly because the Littoral Regional League had sent a list of three delegates and eight clubs signed by the Regional Delegate of Sports whereas the designation of clubs is not the duty of the regional presidents. Only three delegates were admitted in the hall as their places are recognised by the status of the federation. They are Me Benekoum, Me Menoumi and Me Nyokon.

On August 7, 2020 the Minister of Sports and Physical Education suspended Emmanuel Wakam, president of the Cameroon Karate Federation from his duties with five of his collaborators. The president and five other national trainers were suspended indefinitely following allegations of sexual harassment levied on them by some members of the various categories of the Cameroon national karate team. Following rumours of sexual harassments, accusations of financial misappropriation and equipment put at the disposal of the karate federation by the State.