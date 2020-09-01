Cameroon: Stephen Tataw - Nation Honours Fallen Indomitable Lion

Sports Minister posthumously decorated the former national football team captain with a medal of Commander of the National Order of Valour on behalf of the President of the Republic.

Former Indomitable Lions' captain, Stephen Tataw who died on July 31, 2020 in Yaounde at the age of 57 was on August 29, 2020 laid to rest after receiving national honours. He was posthumously awarded the medal of Commander of the National Order of Valour by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, personal representative of the President of the Republic at the funeral event.

In a tribute by Minister Mouelle Kombi, the fallen one time team leader was a dedicated footballer and had admirable virtues. His talents, the Minister said, were recongnised at the national scene which paved him the way for an international career as his football moves made watching his matches interesting. "An icon he was, and very professional and welcoming. He chose the role of defender during his football career and was first African player to practice in Japan. He was selected 43 times to play in the national team and was according to the Confederation of African Football nominated man of the match in 1988, a match Cameroon played against Nigeria, the Minister stated, adding he participated at every given opportunity in defending the national colours of the country including the 1990 and 1994 World Cup Competitions in Italy and USA respectively. To the family of the deceased, he encouraged them to be proud of the football legacy of their father given he was a man with a fighting spirit whose memories will always be remembered.

For the President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Seidou Mbombo Njoya, he knew Stephen Tataw both on a personal and professional note as he (Tataw) served as Deputy Administrative Director of the football national teams and later as Chief of Service at the Technical directorate in charge of the national teams. "He proved to be a hard worker, loyal and a brave person whom death has snatched from us. Cameroon, Africa and the world would never forget him as he led the team to the quarter finals of the 1990 world cup tournament in Italy," Mbombo Njoya stated. To him, the best tribute to Tataw would be to continue carrying out his works, something which FECAFOOT is ready to do in collaboration with former team players.

Thanking government and sympathisers for the moral and financial support offered the family, Alice Tabe, sister to the deceased said Tataw was soft spoken and an understanding person.

A condolence message from the President of the Republic was read at the funeral by the First Deputy SDO of Mfoundi. The funeral mass was offered by the Archbishop of Yaounde, His Grace Jean Mbarga. The remains of the dreaded Indomitable Lions defender now lay at the Catholic cementary at Mvolye, Yaounde.