Cameroon: Stephen Tataw - Yaounde Bids Farewell to Former Lion

Friday August 28, 2020 was designated for tribute to the late former captain of the Indomitable Lions.

Stephen Tataw is gone but memories are still fresh of the recognition of the state for his achievements. Friday August 28, 2020 was designated for tribute to the late former captain of the Indomitable Lions. It all began with coffining at the Yaounde Central hospital on Friday, August 27, 2020. The ceremony took place in strict respect of barrier measures put in place by government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The coffining ceremony was followed by a tour of the city of Yaounde with the body of the later former Lion. From the Yaounde Central Hospital the convoy drove past several neighbourhoods in the capital brandishing pictures of the former Lion. In the different neigbourhoods, the public came out in their numbers to wave goodbye to the former captain. Others wept as the convoy drove past. The tour of the city ended at the headquarters of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) in the Tsinga neigbourhood where a crowd thronged the premises to have a glimpse of corpse the former Indomitable Lion and bid him their last farewell.

The body of the late Stephen Tataw was later taken to the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex for the night vigil. There also homage was paid to the late Tonnerre Kalara Club defender. The evening was marked by church service, prayers and testimonies from relatives, former national team players and sympathisers. The event took place in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi. Former Indomitable Lion, Samuel Eto'o represented the President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad.