Cameroon: 2020-2021 Elite Football Championship - FECAFOOT Postpones Resumption Date

A meeting between officials of the TTC and club presidents took place in Yaounde on Friday, August 28, 2020 and pushed the kick off date to an undisclosed date in October.

Football activities will no longer resume on September 26, 2020 as earlier planned. The Cameroon Football Federation has postponed the kick off date for the 2020-2021season to October 2020. This is the outcome of a meeting between officials of the Technical Transitional Committee (TTC) in charge of running the affairs of the league and club presidents that took place in Yaounde on Friday August 28, 2020.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting the President of (TTC), Aboubakar Alim Konaté said preparations for the new season are well on course. He said the restart date for the new season has been pushed forward following the present health situation in the country. "Due to uncertainties relating to the sanitary situation, we cannot be able to start the championship on September 26, as initially envisaged", he said.

"The pandemic is resurfacing in the world. It is true that in Cameroon the pandemic is well under control, but there are some measures which have been prescribed notably that restricting the number of persons in a public gathering, does not permit us in the present situation, to resume training and eventually competitions. We have to clarify all these points before we can fix a date for the kick-off. Today, we are all preparing to launch activities in October hoping that those uncertainties will be removed before then," he said.

Journalists sought to know what will change during the next season. Alim Konaté said the objective is to do better than in the previous season. He assured that the quality of the organisation, equipment and even the sports infrastructure this season will be exceptional. He said the federation had an accord with the government so that some of the modern infrastructure earmarked for the CHAN and AFCON can be used during the championship. Alim Konate used the occasion to announce that affiliation for clubs for the new season will be free, as FECAFOOT is determined to assist the club's during this difficult period. Also, measures have been taken to protect the actors against the coronavirus pandemic so that the competition can go on under strict security measures.