Somalia: Jubaland State Leader to Arrive in Mogadishu Ahead Meeting On Electoral Models

31 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Jubaland leader Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe is heading to the Somali capital, Mogadishu for talks with the federal government to discuss consensus of the upcoming election model.

Ahmed Madobe and Said Deni had boycotted the Dusamareb 3 meeting and rejected the agreement reached between the federal government and the three regional states as well as the Banadir region. which was concluded this month in Dhusamreb, the regional administrative capital of Galmudug.

Following a meeting in the town of Garowe, the two regional leaders said they would attend a meeting in Mogadishu with other federal member states and the federal government to strike a final agreement on electoral models.

Early this month president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo along with three state leaders and the mayor of Mogadishu reached an agreement on the country's election model after days of talks in the central town of Dhusamareb.

The election will be based on constituency caucuses, according to a communique issued after the summit in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmadug state.

Each caucus will consist of 301 delegates who will vote for a seat in parliament and the election will be presided over by a national independent electoral commission and a party system will be applied.

