Tunisia: 'Six Private Laboratories Have Started to Perform Rt-PCR Testing of Covid-19' (Blibech)

Tunis/Tunisia — " Six private analysis laboratories in the greater Tunis area have started to perform RT-PCR virological tests of COVID-19", announced Rabeh Blibech, General Secretary of the Union of Private Biology Laboratories.

He said in a statement to TAP that these laboratories will initially perform the tests for people going abroad to countries that require virological tests, before expanding their activities to other categories.

Blibech specified that private laboratories wishing to carry out these tests must submit their files to the technical commission at the Ministry of Health for approval, after verification of their compliance with the specifications and technical and prevention standards.

The price of COVID-19 screening tests in private laboratories has been set at 209 dinars, according to Habib Ghédira, member of the scientific committee for the fight against coronavirus.