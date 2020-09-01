Tunisia: Al Karama Coalition Decides Not to Vote Confidence in Mechichi Government

31 August 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Represented in the House of People's Representatives (HPR) by 19 elected members, al Karama Coalition decided on Monday evening not to vote confidence in the government of Hichem Mechichi.

"Al Karama Coalition does not fear the dissolution of parliament or the organisation of new elections," the party said in a statement issued after the meeting of its political bureau.

According to this political formation, the government proposed by Hichem Mechichi is a "government of fait accompli" that does not meet the expectations and aspirations of the Tunisian people, but rather the expectations of certain lobbies that hold financial and political power.

Al Karama Coalition has said it rejects this government, recalling that it was not involved in the consultations on the choice of this cabinet.

Tomorrow, September 1, the parliament will hold a plenary session for the vote of confidence in the Mechichi government.

