Gambian Police Detain Torturers

Gambian Police said on Sunday the torturers of a guy who was tied with a rope on a tree and tortured for allegedly stealing cattle are currently under police custody being processed for prosecution.

A press statement issued by the Police reads: "The Inspector General's Office hereby notifies the public that it's officers in Basse area have followed up on a video circulating on social media, in which a guy speaking in the Fula dialect was tied with a rope on a tree and tortured for allegedly stealing cattle."

They added such barbaric act has no place in any civilized society and of course not in the Gambia.

According to the Police, while the alleged offence is under investigation, the public is informed that all the perpetrators of the torture are currently under police custody being processed for prosecution.

They said: "Members of the public are strongly cautioned to desist from taking the law into their own hands and report all crime related matters to the police for appropriate actions."

They added the usual cooperation and understanding of the public is highly solicited.