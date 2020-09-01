Ghana: GEXIM Launches 'Made-in-Ghana 4P' Campaign for Indigenous Businesses

31 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) has kicked off a campaign dubbed "Made-in-Ghana 4P" to rally Ghanaians to support the growth and development of indigenous businesses for economic development.

Hinged on "4Ps," produce, promote, purchase and prosper, the campaign is aimed at encouraging high patronage of locally produced goods in order to make local industries competitive on the international market.

A statement issued by the Head of Corporate Affairs of GEXIM, indicated that in the area of production, the bank would encourage entrepreneurship by investing in the production of local goods and services.

In the area of promotion, it said that local businesses would be assisted to promote their products and services for both local and foreign consumption.

"To encourage Ghanaians to choose local over foreign goods, GEXIM would help local businesses grow and provide opportunities to reduce the dependency on imported goods.

The more Ghanaians patronise locally produced goods and services, the more businesses will grow and provide opportunities for others, which in effect will put the country on track to becoming self-sufficient and relying less on imports," the statement said.

In addition, GEXIM would embark on rigorous sensitisation of Ghanaians to "invest in local production, promote our products and purchase our own goods and services so as to let the economy grow and ultimately make the nation prosper."

In order to realise its vision, the statement said the bank had contracted some "brand Ambassadors and influencers" to help push the agenda and also solicited the support of all others who could help in driving the message further.

"As a forward looking brand, we seek to involve key stakeholders in this national campaign; thus, we have begun a collaboration with the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) in our bid to deepen this campaign," the statement said.

The Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) was established by the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act 2016 (Act 911) to support the Government of Ghana's quest for a feasible and sustainable export led economy.

For the past three and half years, GEXIM has been the main financial institution driving the realisation of government's "One District, One Factory (1D1F)" policy aimed at the socio-economic development of the country.

So far the GEXIM, has offered financial support to sectors including the pharmaceutical, poultry, shea, creative arts, garments, pineapple, cassava, avocado, orange fresh sweet potatoes, mango, cocoa products, and oil palm, across the country.

Some factories that have kicked off operations through the bank's funding include Amantin Cassava Processing Starch Factory, Casa de Ropa, Akro Poultry Farm, Juaben Oil Mills, Green Houses at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, among others.

