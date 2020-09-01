Ghana: GFA,FIFA Roll Out Integrity Programme

31 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Compliance and Integrity Officer of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been working with the Integrity Department of FIFA to roll out the GFA's Integrity and Ethics programme for the coming season.

Having come from the 'Number 12' expose, both the GFA and FIFA are keen to roll out a programme to inform and educate participants in Ghana football on Integrity issues and the Code of Ethics.

Participants such as Referees, Match Commissioners, players, club officials, GFA staff, supporters and all stakeholders in the game would be taken through the Ethical Awareness programme which will deploy the use of brochures, leaflets, creatives, seminar and educative shows as the GFA takes steps to clean the game.

The campaign will focus on issues such as No Betting by football Participants, Match Manipulation, Inducement of Match Officials, Bribery and Corruption and Discrimination & Defamation.

GFA's Integrity campaign will use the tagline #ProtectFootball as we keep the game clean from the ills of unethical practices and protect the integrity of the beautiful game in Ghana.

An FA statement advised the public to report integrity issues to the GFA Compliance & Integrity Unit.

