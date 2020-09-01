Malawi Paper Backs Doctor's Call for Improved Cancer Diagnosis - 'Prioritise Investment in Health'

31 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi's leading private-owned daily newspaper, has used its editorial comment to throw its weight behind calls for the country to invest in advanced medical technologies to be able to attend to some critical ailments such as cancer.

In its editorial, The Nation was commenting on calls from anatomical pathologist and epidemiologist Dr Tamiwe Tomoka, who works for the University of North Carolina(UNC) Project-Malawi at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe, who has said the late diagnosis for cancer speaks volumes about the magnitude of challenges facing cancer treatment in the country.

The paper pointed out that her call comes in the contest of continue foreign referrals for cancer treatment, mostly radiotherapy, to countries as far as India and indeed as closer hoem as Zambia.

Data from Ministry of Health show that there are 336 patients on waiting list to be referred to India for treatment. From the list, 86 have different cancers, representing 26 percent.

In her post on Facebook, Tokoma appealed to President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration to develop robust cancer clinics by speeding up the construction and operationalisation of modern cancer clinics to save lives and serve hundreds of patients locally.

Tomoka made the appeal in the context of the President's pledge to help musician Patience Namadingo raise K3 million to enable cancer patient William Kachigamba, an artist, to travel to Zambia for medical treatment.

She wrote: "Mr President, this cancer centre [at KCH in Lilongwe] falls short of being a comprehensive cancer centre at so many levels. The centre is heavily understaffed, being served by two oncologists and a handful of nurses and support staff.

"The centre provides limited chemotherapy only as a mode of cancer treatment. There are no radiotherapy services yet majority of our cancers are advanced and a good number of our patients would greatly benefit from radiotherapy."

And the newspaper comment said cancer is just among the many health challenges facing the country and requiring investment in appropriate technologies to ensure that medical personnel serve people to the best of their abilities thereby saving lives.

"We, therefore, appeal to the Malawi government to prioritise investment in health facilities, health resource and incentives to ensure that service delivery is up to the desired standards.

"In the case of cancer the need for investment in human resources cannot be overemphasises as there are few oncologists attending to thousands of cases," the paper stated.

It said the expectation is that the plea by Dr Tomoka and many others will be positively considered in the quest to improve delivery of services to save lives.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.