South Africa: Cricket South Africa Postpones Agm in Wake of Forensic Audit Findings

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

After weeks of teetering on the brink of collapse under the pressure of poor corporate governance, Cricket South Africa finally made a sensible decision - to postpone its scheduled annual general meeting.

On Monday evening Cricket South Africa (CSA) delivered the message most stakeholders wanted to hear - the annual general meeting scheduled for 5 September could not go ahead while so many issues remain unresolved.

The sport's governing body needs to elect a new president and fill several key positions on its board. But none of that could happen in the current climate, where the publication of the findings of an independent forensic audit into the state of the game are essential to understanding the scope and scale of poor corporate governance that has plagued CSA for years.

Various stakeholders, from Affiliated Unions such as the Central Gauteng Lions, to independent administrators, have called for the postponement until the forensic audit can be studied. It seems the pressure has paid off - for now.

Moroe gone, but CSA is far from functional

It's also a very clear indication that the details contained in the forensic audit implicate some individuals who were nominated for election at the coming AGM.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

