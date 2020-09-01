Egypt: Dollar Exchange Rate Down At Egypt's Banks

The US dollar exchange rate maintained its downward trend during transactions at Egypt's banks on Monday August 31, amid a rise in foreign currency inflows during the previous weeks, thanks to the resumption of tourism and increase in foreign investments.

The dollar rate declined to its lowest rate at Credit Agricole registering EGP 15.80 for buying and EGP 15.90 for selling.

It recorded EGP 15.81 for buying and EGP 15.91 for selling at the Commercial International Bank (CIB), Bank of Alexandria, the United Bank of Egypt.

The dollar exchange rate at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr stood at EGP 15.82 for buying and EGP 15.92 for selling.