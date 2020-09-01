Egypt: Dollar Exchange Rate Down At Egypt's Banks

1 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The US dollar exchange rate maintained its downward trend during transactions at Egypt's banks on Monday August 31, amid a rise in foreign currency inflows during the previous weeks, thanks to the resumption of tourism and increase in foreign investments.

The dollar rate declined to its lowest rate at Credit Agricole registering EGP 15.80 for buying and EGP 15.90 for selling.

It recorded EGP 15.81 for buying and EGP 15.91 for selling at the Commercial International Bank (CIB), Bank of Alexandria, the United Bank of Egypt.

The dollar exchange rate at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr stood at EGP 15.82 for buying and EGP 15.92 for selling.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.