Egypt: CBE - Egypt's Foreign Debt Declines for 1st Time to $111.3 Billion By End of March

1 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on Monday August 31, said that Egypt's foreign debt has retreated for the first time in years to $111.3 billion at the end of March 2020, declining by 1.4 percent down from $ 112.7 billion at the end of December 2019.

The ratio of the balance of external debt to GDP dropped to 31.7 percent, which is safe according to international standards, according to a statement issued by the CBE on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by MENA.

Earlier, banking sources told MENA that the CBE and Egypt's banking system have paid off more than $ 17 billion to foreign funds and institutions during March and April in light of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Between May and June, Egypt succeeded in receiving around $9.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund as well as the international markets.

