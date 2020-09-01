Sudan: Jibiril Ibrahim Describes Peace Agreement As Historic and Addressing to Root Causes

Juba — The leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, Dr. Jibiril Ibrahim, has described the peace agreement signed by Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front, as a historic one and addresses the root causes of the problem and ends forever the war.

He said in his address to the ceremony for the initial signing of the peace agreement between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front, that the South Sudanese he mediation made a strenuous effort for achieving the peace agreement, adding that a lot of impediments have been set up by those who do not want peace, but they did not succeed.

Ibrahim indicated that the large presence of members of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers proves that the government fully desires to achieve peace.

He explained that the negotiating teams from both sides have exerted serious efforts to reach the peace agreement, stating that the negotiation was not easy because it tackled complex issues with profound historical dimensions.