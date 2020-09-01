Sudan Government and Revolutionary Front Sign Agreement On National Issues

Juba — The Sudanese Government and the Revolutionary Front signed here today agreement on the national issues as part of Juba peace agreement between the two parties.

First Vice President of the Sovereign Council and head of the government negotiating delegation to the peace talks Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo signed the agreement on behalf of the Sudanese Government.

Concerning the other party, the agreement was signed by Dr. Ethar Khalil Ibrahim for the Justice and Equality Movement, Ms. Izdihar Gumaa for SPLM-N -the Revolutionary Front, Menni Arko Menawi for Sudan Liberation Movement, Dr. Al-Hadi Idris for Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council, Khamis Abdalla Abbakar for the Sudanese Alliance, Khamis Abdalla Abbakar for Sudan Liberation Forces grouping, Osama Saeed for Beja Congress, Khalid Idris for United Peoples Front for Liberation and Justice and Mohamed Daoud for Kush Liberation Movement.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of South Sudan.