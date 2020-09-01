Sudan: UNAMID Representative Praises Sudanese Parties That Signed Peace Agreement

Khartoum — The Joint Special Representative of the African Union - United Nations Mission for Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has conveyed, during his participation Monday at the ceremony for initial signing of the peace agreement between the government of Sudan and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, the greetings of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and the President of the African Union, Moussa Faki, to the parties that signed the agreement.

He expressed his congratulation to the Sudanese people on this important step and paid a special tribute to the signatories for their determination, courage and commitment to achieve sustainable peace in Sudan.

Mamabolo said that the peace agreement is anticipated to be start of a process that includes all positive steps towards peace, justice and national unity for the full realization of the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people, including the Darfurians.

He also appreciated the role of South Sudanese mediation in facilitating negotiations despite the challenges.

Mamabolo hoped that those who are still outside will join the peace process, with a view to achieving the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people and the goals of the December revolution.