Juba — Peace Agreement on East Track between the Governments of Sudan and the East Front was signed Monday in Juba.

President of South Sudan, Lt. Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, sign on behalf of South Sudan and the First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council and Head of the government delegation, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Osama Saeed signed for Opposition Beja Congress and Khalid Idris signed on behalf of the United People's Front for Liberation and Justice.