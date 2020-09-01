Sudan: Hamdouk - Peace is Gift for Children and Mothers

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has given the peace agreement, which signed Monday in Juba, as a gift the peace agreement to the displaced children and refugees who have been afflicted by the woes of war and lost their homes, pledging to complete the peace process.

He wrote in his facebook page that he awards the peace agreement, which was signed Monday in sister South Sudan State, to the children who were born in displacement and asylum camps, to mothers and fathers who are longing for their villages and towns, to those are waiting for the glorious December revolution the promises of return, justice, development and safety.

He stressed that the agreement's signing marks the start in the path of peace, the peace which requires a strong and firm will like the will of December revolution, which has destroyed the fortresses of tyrants and despots.