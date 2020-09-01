South Africa: Roodepan Rapist Sentenced to Seven Years Imprisonment

31 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit (FCS), Brigadier Nicky Mills welcomed the 7 year imprisonment sentence of 31-year-old Ashwin McKay.

On 17 March 2018, at 22h30 the victim was walking home alone when the accused overpowered her and raped her.

The investigating officer who was on standby, Warrant Officer Bonolo Masao, immediately took charge and arrested the accused within 3 hours.

On 27 August 2020, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to 7 years direct imprisonment.

Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Masao was commended by Mr Makwala, the Senior Regional Court Prosecutor, for his excellent investigation and good testimony he delivered in court.

Lieutenant Colonel Marli Strydom, Unit Commander of Galeshewe FCS Unit, applauded the investigating officer for his meticulous investigation of the case which resulted in yet another conviction.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.