South Africa: Roodepan Rapist Sentenced to Seven Years Imprisonment

press release

The Provincial Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit (FCS), Brigadier Nicky Mills welcomed the 7 year imprisonment sentence of 31-year-old Ashwin McKay.

On 17 March 2018, at 22h30 the victim was walking home alone when the accused overpowered her and raped her.

The investigating officer who was on standby, Warrant Officer Bonolo Masao, immediately took charge and arrested the accused within 3 hours.

On 27 August 2020, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to 7 years direct imprisonment.

Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Masao was commended by Mr Makwala, the Senior Regional Court Prosecutor, for his excellent investigation and good testimony he delivered in court.

Lieutenant Colonel Marli Strydom, Unit Commander of Galeshewe FCS Unit, applauded the investigating officer for his meticulous investigation of the case which resulted in yet another conviction.